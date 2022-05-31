CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) Moldovan President Maia Sandu said it is premature to talk about the country's secession from the Commonwealth of Independent States (a loose association of former Soviet republics, CIS).

"Let's speak objectively: the CIS is not only Russia, but also other countries.

Chisinau receives trade and economic benefits not only in relations with Russia, but also in cooperation with other countries," Sandu said on PRO tv Chisinau channel.

When asked by the presenter what the authorities would do if suddenly, upon obtaining the status of a candidate for the EU, the question of Moldova's withdrawal from the CIS arose, Sandu replied that it was still premature to talk about leaving the Commonwealth.

"Let's get to that and then discuss it. Let's move consistently," she said.