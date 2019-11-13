Too Early to Talk About Putin-Zelenskyy Meeting, Normandy Four Summit is Priority - Peskov

(@FahadShabbir)

BRAZILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) It is too early to talk about the possibility of a bilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy as the focus now is on preparing a fresh summit in the Normandy Four format, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"It is too early to say [when], as we are now focusing on preparing for the Normandy format summit," Peskov said

Former Kazakh president Nursultan Nazarbayev has proposed to host negotiations between Putin and Zelenskyy in Kazakhstan. Nazarbayev added that he had already received the consent of the Ukrainian president to a face-to-face meeting with the Russian leader and passed his proposal to Putin.