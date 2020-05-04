UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Too Hard To Tell' When US Will Reopen International Travel - Treasury Secretary Mnuchin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 08:40 PM

'Too Hard To Tell' When US Will Reopen International Travel - Treasury Secretary Mnuchin

It remains unclear whether the United States will reopen international travel by the end of this year, even though the economy has begun emerging from lockdowns forced by the coronavirus (COVID-19), US Treasury Steven Mnuchin told Fox Business in an interview on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) It remains unclear whether the United States will reopen international travel by the end of this year, even though the economy has begun emerging from lockdowns forced by the coronavirus (COVID-19), US Treasury Steven Mnuchin told Fox Business in an interview on Monday.

"Too hard to tell at this point," Mnuchin said, when asked if there was a target for reopening international travel later this year. "I hope down the road it is, but I'd say ... our priority is opening up the domestic economy. Obviously for business people that do need to travel, there will be travel on a limited basis. But this is a great time for people to explore America. A lot of people haven't seen many parts of America.

I wish I could get back on the road soon."

The United States has been the country worst affected by the COVID-19, with more than 1.1 million infections and over 67,000 deaths reported.

The Trump administration banned incoming flights from China on February 2, just as the pandemic was beginning to make a bigger impact on the country. It later expanded the embargo to include incoming flights from Europe and Iran.

Most of the 50 states across the United States eventually went into lockdown to try and curb the spread of the virus. As of Monday, more than half have reopened partially or fully for business, with safety measures still in place in many states.

Related Topics

Business Iran Europe China Trump Road United States Turkish Lira February From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shah Mahmood Qureshi violates rule of “Social di ..

24 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar chooses Naseem Shah as his bowling p ..

28 minutes ago

Pak-Iran agree to exchange experiences to overcome ..

53 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat shares what she wants

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler issues law decree to organise AIIID

1 hour ago

Northrop Grumman, Raytheon Partner on Contract to ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.