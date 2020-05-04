'Too Hard To Tell' When US Will Reopen International Travel - Treasury Secretary Mnuchin

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) It remains unclear whether the United States will reopen international travel by the end of this year, even though the economy has begun emerging from lockdowns forced by the coronavirus (COVID-19), US Treasury Steven Mnuchin told Fox Business in an interview on Monday.

"Too hard to tell at this point," Mnuchin said, when asked if there was a target for reopening international travel later this year. "I hope down the road it is, but I'd say ... our priority is opening up the domestic economy. Obviously for business people that do need to travel, there will be travel on a limited basis. But this is a great time for people to explore America. A lot of people haven't seen many parts of America.

I wish I could get back on the road soon."

The United States has been the country worst affected by the COVID-19, with more than 1.1 million infections and over 67,000 deaths reported.

The Trump administration banned incoming flights from China on February 2, just as the pandemic was beginning to make a bigger impact on the country. It later expanded the embargo to include incoming flights from Europe and Iran.

Most of the 50 states across the United States eventually went into lockdown to try and curb the spread of the virus. As of Monday, more than half have reopened partially or fully for business, with safety measures still in place in many states.