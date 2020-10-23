Too many countries in 'exponential' virus surge: WHO

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 09:51 PM

The northern hemisphere is facing a crucial moment in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization said Friday, with too many countries witnessing an exponential increase in coronavirus cases

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The northern hemisphere is facing a crucial moment in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization said Friday, with too many countries witnessing an exponential increase in coronavirus cases.

"The next few months are going to be very tough and some countries are on a dangerous track," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference. "Too many countries are seeing an exponential increase in Covid-19 cases and that is now leading to hospitals and intensive care units running close to or above capacity -- and we're still only in October."

