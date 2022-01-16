UrduPoint.com

'Too Much Tension On Border' Peskov Says Commenting On Ukraine Situation

Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2022 | 07:10 AM

'Too Much Tension on Border' Peskov Says Commenting on Ukraine Situation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2022) Russia cannot stress the importance of talks on security guarantees enough, since the situation on the border with Ukraine raises concerns, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with CNN's Fareed Zakaria.

"We are insisting on solving the situation, solving the problem, because we have too much tension on the border. We have too much tension in this part of Europe. And of course it drags more problems, automatically, and that's why it's extremely, extremely dangerous for our continent," Peskov told Zakaria, as seen in a preview of the interview released by The Hill on Saturday.

Asked about the possibility of Russia's alleged escalation around Ukraine, Peskov stressed that such claims are groundless and that the world is filled with fake news and fake accusations.

"This is the reason we are insisting that we receive the direct response for our concerns, extremely specific response for our extremely specific proposals. This is the only way," Peskov said.

