'Too Much to Speculate' That Starliner Spacecraft Will Launch in 2021 - Boeing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) Boeing is returning its Starliner spacecraft to the factory to resolve an issue with several propulsion valves, delaying the launch until sometime after November or possibly until next year, company and NASA officials said during a conference call.

"Probably too early to say whether [the launch] it's this year or not, we would certainly hope for as early as possible," Boeing Commercial Crew Program Manager John Vollmer said on Friday. "If we could fly this year it would be fantastic, but at this point I think that would be too much to speculate."

NASA's Commercial Crew Program Manager Steve Stich added that if there was a chance to launch the Starliner spacecraft this year it would happen after the launch period for the Lucy mission, which is sometime between October 16 and November 7. The Lucy spacecraft will explore asteroids in Jupiter's orbit.

Boeing, in an earlier statement, informed NASA that the company would de-stack its CST-100 Starliner spacecraft from the Atlas V rocket and return the spacecraft to the Commercial Crew and Cargo Processing Facility for deeper-level troubleshooting of four propulsion system valves that remain closed.

Boeing scrapped two launch dates, August 3 and 4, over last-minute issues involving the propulsion system in the spacecraft, which was set to deliver its second experimental unmanned cargo delivery to the International Space Station.

On Tuesday, Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said he instructed staff of the Keldysh Research Center, which is part of the corporation, to be ready to help colleagues from NASA and Boeing fix Starliner spacecraft malfunctions upon a potential request.