Too much water: Gold rush, climate change submerge Bolivian village

Tipuani, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Navigating a makeshift raft between drifting furniture and submerged cars, Rafael Quispe steers through his village in western Bolivia, where the streets were turned into rivers two months ago.

His home is one of about 500 partly immersed in floodwaters in the village of Tipuani in the heart of a gold-mining region.

Gold mining has carved away at the banks of the river that runs through the municipality of 7,500 inhabitants. That, combined with unusual rains attributed to climate change, is to blame for the flooding, experts say.

Quispe, 54, is himself a miner and also used to run a bar out of his home.

"This town, as beautiful as it once was, is now a disaster," he told AFP.

The region is no stranger to flooding, and some of Tipuani's streets have been bogged down in a green sludge for more than a year -- a mixture of river water, rain, and overflow from a collapsed drainage system.

For the last three years, the region has been flooded every rainy season, which runs from November to April.

The municipality says 92 percent of residents make a living from mining and related activities around the isolated village -- accessible from the nearest main road only by a 30-kilometer (18.6-mile) trail of mud and rock dotted with tumultuous streams.

But the industry on which the village depends is also blamed for its demise.

A gold rush, with prices more than tripling in the past decade, has seen an increase in mechanical extraction of the noble metal in Bolivia.

With their machines, mining cooperatives are removing "land that should not be removed" and dumping their waste in the river -- altering its course and "causing floods," said Alfredo Zaconeta, a researcher at the Center for Labor and Agricultural Development Studies (Cedla).