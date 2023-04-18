Too Risky for Putin, Shoigu, Gerasimov to Be in Same Place in Military Zone - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) It is too risky for Russian President Vladimir Putin, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov to gather together in once place in the special military zone, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday when asked why the president visited the special operation zone without top military officials.

On Monday, Putin visited the headquarters of the Dnipro grouping of troops in the Kherson direction and the headquarters of the Vostok National Guard in the Luhansk People's Republic.

He listened to the reports of the military leaders on the situation in the Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Luhansk directions, as well as also congratulated the military personnel on Easter.

"It hardly makes sense for the supreme commander, the defense minister and the chief of the general staff to gather in one place, to give such a temptation to the enemy. And of course, this is a big risk," Peskov told reporters, adding that Shoigu and Gerasimov participated in meetings online.