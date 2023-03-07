Too Soon for New START Renewal Talks, US Focused on Russian Return to Treaty - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) It is too early to begin speaking about a potential renewal of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) with Russia due to the United States being focused on a return to compliance by Moscow after their decision to suspend participation in the treaty, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"Before we start talking about what happens in 2026 and a potential renewal of the New START treaty, we want to focus on bringing Moscow back into compliance with the treaty," Price said during a press briefing. "There is a very uncomplicated way for Russia to come back into compliance: it needs to take part in inspections. That's something that can happen fairly quickly."

Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the Kremlin's decision to suspend participation in New START amid the US's support for Ukraine.