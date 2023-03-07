UrduPoint.com

Too Soon For New START Renewal Talks, US Focused On Russian Return To Treaty - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2023 | 01:30 AM

Too Soon for New START Renewal Talks, US Focused on Russian Return to Treaty - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) It is too early to begin speaking about a potential renewal of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) with Russia due to the United States being focused on a return to compliance by Moscow after their decision to suspend participation in the treaty, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"Before we start talking about what happens in 2026 and a potential renewal of the New START treaty, we want to focus on bringing Moscow back into compliance with the treaty," Price said during a press briefing. "There is a very uncomplicated way for Russia to come back into compliance: it needs to take part in inspections. That's something that can happen fairly quickly."

Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the Kremlin's decision to suspend participation in New START amid the US's support for Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Price United States

Recent Stories

Women still barred as Afghan universities reopen f ..

Women still barred as Afghan universities reopen for men

2 hours ago
 Bacteria Resistant to Commonly Used Antibiotics Of ..

Bacteria Resistant to Commonly Used Antibiotics Often Found in Humans, Animals - ..

2 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsa ..

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal slams Imran for escapi ..

2 hours ago
 Spain Asks US to Remove Soil Contaminated With Rad ..

Spain Asks US to Remove Soil Contaminated With Radiation After Accident in 1966 ..

2 hours ago
 Kilicdaroglu Delared Turkish Opposition's Single C ..

Kilicdaroglu Delared Turkish Opposition's Single Candidate in May 14 Presidentia ..

2 hours ago
 OSCE Says Legal Opinion on Georgian Foreign Agents ..

OSCE Says Legal Opinion on Georgian Foreign Agents Bill in Preparation

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.