Too Soon for US to Say We Trust Taliban Will Do What they Say - Khalilzad

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) It is too premature to say that there is trust between the United States and the Taliban (banned in Russia) as American troops have been fighting with the group for the last 20 years, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad said on Tuesday.

"We are talking about international politics, and especially with a group [Taliban] that we have been fighting for 20 years. It is not a question of trust," Khalilzad said at the Aspen Security Forum. "It is too soon to say that we trust them that they will do what they say. We hold them accountable for what they have agreed but we also are taking measures to make sure that we can protect our interests."