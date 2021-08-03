UrduPoint.com

Too Soon For US To Say We Trust Taliban Will Do What They Say - Khalilzad

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 09:27 PM

Too Soon for US to Say We Trust Taliban Will Do What they Say - Khalilzad

It is too premature to say that there is trust between the United States and the Taliban (banned in Russia) as American troops have been fighting with the group for the last 20 years, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) It is too premature to say that there is trust between the United States and the Taliban (banned in Russia) as American troops have been fighting with the group for the last 20 years, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad said on Tuesday.

"We are talking about international politics, and especially with a group [Taliban] that we have been fighting for 20 years. It is not a question of trust," Khalilzad said at the Aspen Security Forum. "It is too soon to say that we trust them that they will do what they say. We hold them accountable for what they have agreed but we also are taking measures to make sure that we can protect our interests."

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Russia United States

Recent Stories

Rain interrupts final West Indies-Pakistan T20

Rain interrupts final West Indies-Pakistan T20

1 minute ago
 2002 Iraq War Authorization 'No Longer Necessary' ..

2002 Iraq War Authorization 'No Longer Necessary' to Protect Americans - Sherman

1 minute ago
 Dubai set to host major business events as Expo 20 ..

Dubai set to host major business events as Expo 2020 approaches

1 minute ago
 Covid-19 claims 16 more lives in Punjab

Covid-19 claims 16 more lives in Punjab

1 minute ago
 Major General Ghulam Shabeer Narejo Assumes charge ..

Major General Ghulam Shabeer Narejo Assumes charge of DG ANF

9 minutes ago
 Dr Shahbaz Gill felicitates AJK Legislative Assemb ..

Dr Shahbaz Gill felicitates AJK Legislative Assembly Speaker

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.