'Too Soon' To Call Barca Contenders Despite Bayern Romp: Flick
Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2024 | 11:50 AM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said it was too early to say his team were contenders to win the Champions League even after they hammered six-time winners Bayern Munich 4-1 on Wednesday.
The Catalans last won the trophy in 2015 and had lost their prior six matches against Bayern but they crushed last season's semi-finalists at the Olympic stadium, with Raphinha scoring a hat-trick.
"It's too soon (to say we're contenders), we just started the season, we're on a long road in La Liga and the Champions League," Flick told reporters.
"We're aiming to go game by game and we're preparing ourselves like that."
La Liga leaders Barcelona face Spanish and European champions Real Madrid on Saturday in La Liga in a mouthwatering Clasico battle, which will be another key test for Flick's side.
"We're obviously very proud of the result tonight but on Saturday it continues, another hard game against a team with a name that everybody knows," he said.
"We want to put on another great performance... with a result like this, the team deserved it and also their celebration after the game."
Raphinha opened the scoring inside the first minute and after Harry Kane equalised, Robert Lewandowski put Barca back ahead.
Two more strikes by former Leeds United winger Raphinha, on his 100th appearance for the club, sealed Barcelona's emphatic victory.
"Raphinha is for me a very good example of how the team works, Raphinha is someone who always gives everything in training and in games too, he plays with a lot of intensity," said Flick.
"He's very important for us, he presses, and today we saw too he scores goals... he's got a good dynamic with the ball and today had an excellent game.
"He's a player who is both defensive and attacking, with intensity, dynamism and technique."
