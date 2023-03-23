'Too Soon to Tell' How Banking Fallout Will Impact US Rates - Powell

It is too soon to tell how the US banking crisis will impact interest rate hikes in the United States down the road, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) It is too soon to tell how the US banking crisis will impact interest rate hikes in the United States down the road, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday.

"Too soon to tell how banking fallout will impact rates," Powell said during a press conference.

The Fed raised interest rates by another 25 basis points on Wednesday, coming in the wake of the second and third largest bank failures in US history earlier this month.