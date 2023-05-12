UrduPoint.com

Too Soon To Tell If Sullivan-Wang Meeting Will Lead To Talks With Biden, Blinken - Kirby

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2023 | 08:49 PM

Too Soon to Tell if Sullivan-Wang Meeting Will Lead to Talks With Biden, Blinken - Kirby

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) It is too soon to tell whether talks earlier this week between US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Chinese top diplomat Wang Yi in Vienna will lead to talks between US President Joe Biden and other senior administration officials with their Chinese counterparts, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Friday.

"I think it's too soon to tell with any great specificity right now," Kirby said during a press briefing when asked about the impact of the Sullivan-Wang meeting on future talks. "We certainly hope that it will lead to additional opportunities to advance conversations with the Chinese, to include Secretary Blinken getting over to Beijing, to include the potential for Secretaries Yellen and Raimondo to go to Beijing.

"

Earlier this year, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponed an official trip to Beijing in response to a Chinese balloon flying over the United States.

In March, Kirby said that the United States was in talks with Beijing about a potential visit to China by Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen as well.

Kirby pointed out during Friday's press briefing that the Biden administration is confident talks between Biden and Xi will take place at an appropriate time.

On Thursday, Sullivan and Wang concluded two days of talks on bilateral issues, cross-Strait issues and the Ukraine conflict. The meeting was the "first step" to more regular communications in the future, a senior Biden administration said after the talks.

