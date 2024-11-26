Open Menu

Top 10 Buys In IPL Auction

Published November 26, 2024

Top 10 buys in IPL auction

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Ten Indian Premier League teams spent nearly $75.72 million to buy 182 players in a two-day auction that concluded Monday in Jeddah.

AFP Sport lists the top 10 signings (player, price, team):

Rishabh Pant (IND) - $3.20 million - Lucknow Super Giants

Shreyas Iyer (IND) - $3.17m - Punjab Kings

Venkatesh Iyer (IND) - $2.81m- Kolkata Knight Riders

Arshdeep Singh (IND) - $2.

13m - Punjab Kings

Yuzvendra Chahal (IND) - $2.13m - Punjab Kings

Jos Buttler (ENG) - $1.87m - Gujarat Titans

KL Rahul (IND) - $1.65m - Delhi Capitals

Jofra Archer (ENG) - $1.48m- Rajasthan Royals

Trent Boult (NZL) - $1.48m - Mumbai Indians

Josh Hazlewood (AUS) - $1.48m - Royal Challengers Bengaluru

