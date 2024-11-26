Top 10 Buys In IPL Auction
Muhammad Irfan Published November 26, 2024 | 12:40 AM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Ten Indian Premier League teams spent nearly $75.72 million to buy 182 players in a two-day auction that concluded Monday in Jeddah.
AFP Sport lists the top 10 signings (player, price, team):
Rishabh Pant (IND) - $3.20 million - Lucknow Super Giants
Shreyas Iyer (IND) - $3.17m - Punjab Kings
Venkatesh Iyer (IND) - $2.81m- Kolkata Knight Riders
Arshdeep Singh (IND) - $2.
13m - Punjab Kings
Yuzvendra Chahal (IND) - $2.13m - Punjab Kings
Jos Buttler (ENG) - $1.87m - Gujarat Titans
KL Rahul (IND) - $1.65m - Delhi Capitals
Jofra Archer (ENG) - $1.48m- Rajasthan Royals
Trent Boult (NZL) - $1.48m - Mumbai Indians
Josh Hazlewood (AUS) - $1.48m - Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Recent Stories
Minister reviews CM Children's Heart Surgery programme
Pak-Belarus trade ties strengthens with key agreements, MoUs at Business Forum
Gold price declines by Rs.4,300 per tola
ECP gears up for fair by-elections in PP-139
AJK Social Welfare minister calls on AJK State President.
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Energy Minister Chaudhry Arshad Hussain announces ..
Residents of Dhoke Elahi Bukush decry Poor cleanliness, fears disease outbreaks
AJK Govt. plans to put used official vehicles on auction in Mirpur on December 1 ..
Delivery of quick medical cover to needy in Mirpur Division ordered: Div Commiss ..
Educational institutions in Islamabad to remain closed on Nov 26
Total amount deposited in Roshan Digital Accounts reaches near $9 billion
Governor expresses condolences over martyrdom of police officer in protest
More Stories From World
-
Berlin says DHL crash could have had outside involvement10 minutes ago
-
'Existential challenge': plastic pollution treaty talks begin4 hours ago
-
Egypt says 17 missing after Red Sea tourist boat capsizes6 hours ago
-
Russia and Ukraine trade aerial attacks amid escalation fears6 hours ago
-
UK sanctions 30 more ships in Russia's 'shadow fleet'7 hours ago
-
16 dead, seven missing in Indonesia flood: disaster agency7 hours ago
-
Plastic pollution talks must not fail: UN environment chief7 hours ago
-
China's Special Envoy on Afghan Affairs meets with Amir Khan Muttaqi7 hours ago
-
Deep divisions on display at plastic pollution treaty talks7 hours ago
-
Russia says downed 8 ballistic missiles fired by Ukraine7 hours ago
-
UN chief slams landmine threat after US decision to supply Ukraine8 hours ago
-
16 dead, seven missing in Indonesia flood: disaster agency8 hours ago