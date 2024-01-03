Open Menu

Top 10 Mega-projects Of China's Central SOEs In 2023 Selected

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2024 | 01:20 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) China's state-owned assets regulator published a list on Wednesday of all of the mega-projects that were completed or started construction in 2023 by the country's central state-owned enterprises.

Among the projects that exemplified super engineering are the launch of Shenzhou-17 manned spaceship, the operation of China's new-generation "artificial sun" HL-3 in the high-confinement mode under a plasma current of 1 million amperes, and the kickstart of a new nuclear power unit using Hualong One, a domestically designed third-generation nuclear reactor.

The Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway, the cross-sea underwater tunnel between the cities of Shenzhen and Zhongshan, the main project of a grid that significantly uplifted the power supply in the Greater Bay Area have been included in the list.

The building of an intelligent computing center and a large ethylene project, the operation of an eco-friendly offshore oil field, and the commercial service that supports the two-way connection between consumer-grade 5G terminals and satellites also made it into the top 10.

The selection, organized by news outlets under the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, were based on public opinion poll and expertise.

