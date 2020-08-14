UrduPoint.com
Top 2 US Homeland Security Department Officials Not Eligible To Serve - Watchdog

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 09:50 PM

Top 2 US Homeland Security Department Officials Not Eligible to Serve - Watchdog

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The US Government Accountability Office said in a report on Friday that it has found that acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli are not eligible to serve in their current roles because their appointments were invalid.

"Upon the resignation of Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, the express terms of the then existing designation required the Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to assume that title instead of the Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Kevin McAleenan," the report said.

"As such, the subsequent appointments of Under Secretary for Strategy, Policy, and Plans, Chad Wolf and Principal Deputy Director of US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Ken Cuccinelli were also improper because they relied on an amended designation made by Mr. McAleenan."

The Government Accountability Office said it has not reviewed the legality of actions taken by these officials and called on Homeland Security Department's Inspector General to review the matter.

Wolf assumed the position after McAleenan resigned on November 13.

