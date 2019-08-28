UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top 3 Democratic Candidates Beat Trump By More Than 10 Points - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 06:41 PM

Top 3 Democratic Candidates Beat Trump by More Than 10 Points - Poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders and Senator Elizabeth would each top President Donald by more than 10 percentage points in a one-on-one matchup, a Quinnipiac University poll showed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) Former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders and Senator Elizabeth would each top President Donald by more than 10 percentage points in a one-on-one matchup, a Quinnipiac University poll showed on Wednesday.

Biden had the the biggest margin over Trump - 16 points, the poll found.

"If the 2020 presidential election were held today, 54 percent of registered voters say that they would vote for former Vice President Joe Biden, while only 38 percent would vote for President Trump," Quinnipiac said in a press release summarizing the poll.

Matchups against other top Democrats show Sanders topping Trump 53-39 percent, Warren with a 52-40 percent edge, Senator Kamala Harris winning with a 51-40 percent margin and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg leading 49-40 percent.

In addition, a majority of voters now say the US economy is getting worse for the first time since Trump was elected, 37-31 percent, the release added. Thirty percent think the economy is staying the same.

"As trade tensions with China dominate the headlines, confidence in the economy is slipping," Quinnipiac Polling Analyst Mary Snow said in the release.

"The number of people who think the economy is getting worse rose by double digits since June. And roughly 4 in 10 voters blame the President's policies, saying they are hurting the economy, the highest level since Trump took office," Snow added.

Snow said that the poll shows 40 percent as a ceiling of support for Trump - close to the president's job approval rating - no matter who the Democrats choose as their candidate.

Related Topics

Election Snow China Vote Trump Job Same Mary South Bend June Democrats 2020 Top

Recent Stories

PBIF calls for improved laws to contain power thef ..

2 minutes ago

Traders delegation visit Islamabad Chamber of Comm ..

28 seconds ago

Short composition of trains irk rail passengers

29 seconds ago

Sindh's first Forensic DNA Lab established at Dr P ..

31 seconds ago

Waiting for Execution: Taliban Imprisonment Splits ..

9 minutes ago

Sindh University organizes certificate award cerem ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.