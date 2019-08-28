Top 3 Democratic Candidates Beat Trump by More Than 10 Points - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) Former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders and Senator Elizabeth would each top President Donald by more than 10 percentage points in a one-on-one matchup, a Quinnipiac University poll showed on Wednesday.

Biden had the the biggest margin over Trump - 16 points, the poll found.

"If the 2020 presidential election were held today, 54 percent of registered voters say that they would vote for former Vice President Joe Biden, while only 38 percent would vote for President Trump," Quinnipiac said in a press release summarizing the poll.

Matchups against other top Democrats show Sanders topping Trump 53-39 percent, Warren with a 52-40 percent edge, Senator Kamala Harris winning with a 51-40 percent margin and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg leading 49-40 percent.

In addition, a majority of voters now say the US economy is getting worse for the first time since Trump was elected, 37-31 percent, the release added. Thirty percent think the economy is staying the same.

"As trade tensions with China dominate the headlines, confidence in the economy is slipping," Quinnipiac Polling Analyst Mary Snow said in the release.

"The number of people who think the economy is getting worse rose by double digits since June. And roughly 4 in 10 voters blame the President's policies, saying they are hurting the economy, the highest level since Trump took office," Snow added.

Snow said that the poll shows 40 percent as a ceiling of support for Trump - close to the president's job approval rating - no matter who the Democrats choose as their candidate.