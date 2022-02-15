UrduPoint.com

Top Afghan Diplomat Accuses US Of Breaking Doha Promises

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2022 | 05:10 AM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The acting Afghan foreign minister has accused the United States in an interview with Sputnik of not following through on the commitments it made during Doha talks.

"No, the United States has not taken action in some aspects (of the 2020 Doha agreement)," Amir Khan Muttaqi told Sputnik in an interview.

The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) had to free its men from prisons after the US-installed government fell, in what Muttaqi argued was a breach of a US promise to facilitate their gradual release.

The Taliban official said that Washington did not deliver on its promise to have Taliban members removed from international blacklists and help the interim government rebuild the war-torn country.

"It was promised that the US would cooperate in the reconstruction of Afghanistan and encourage other countries to do the same. Instead of cooperating, they imposed sanctions," Muttaqi said.

But he stressed that the caretaker Afghan government stayed true to its commitment to prevent terrorists from using Afghan soil to threaten the security of the US and its allies.

"So far, this soil has not been used against them. We promised them that we would maintain economic and diplomatic relations with the US. We stand by that promise," he added.

