MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar said on Friday that he had held a constructive phonecall with his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, touching upon recent developments in the Central Asian nation's north, and bilateral cooperation.

"Had a very productive call with German FM H.E.

@HeikoMass about grave impacts of Taliban's brutal offensive, reinforcing AFG air defense & fostering regional coop & consensus for peace. Highly appreciate Germany's reassurances for continued cooperation to protect our shared gains in Afghanistan," Atmar tweeted.

Violence has been on the rise in Afghanistan in the past weeks as international troops began to withdraw in May. With the radical Taliban movement (banned in Russia) taking over large parts of northern provinces, Afghan troops are reportedly fleeing to neighboring Tajikistan.