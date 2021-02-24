UrduPoint.com
Top Afghan Diplomat Heads To Russia For Talks On Peace Process, Counterterrorism - Kabul

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 04:54 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar will arrive in Russia for a three-day visit on Wednesday evening to discuss the peace process in his country and the fight against terrorism and organized crime, the Islamic republic's ministry announced.

"The purpose of the visit is to expand bilateral relations, strengthen regional and international consensus on the Afghan peace process, and to increase cooperation in the joint fight against terrorism and organized crime in the region," the ministry said.

Atmar is set to hold talks with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and a number of other high-ranking Russian officials.

