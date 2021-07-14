Top Afghan Diplomat Meets With His Uzbek Counterpart - Foreign Ministry

Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar held a meeting in Dushanbe with his Uzbek counterpart, Abdulaziz Kamilov to discuss the Afghan peace process and bilateral cooperation, the Afghan Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar held a meeting in Dushanbe with his Uzbek counterpart, Abdulaziz Kamilov to discuss the Afghan peace process and bilateral cooperation, the Afghan Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The parties have stressed the importance of searching for solutions to peace process issues as well as expanding practical peace, security and economic assistance cooperation," the ministry said.

According to its statement, the sides also discussed plans for the creation of a quadripartite format with Afghanistan, Pakistan, Uzbekistan and the US as its members for developing economic relations between Central and South Asia.

Earlier this day, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization foreign ministers held a special meeting in the Tajik capital with Atmar within the SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group, discussing the current situation in the country.

Afghanistan is seeing a spike in violence from the Taliban (a terror group, banned in Russia) as international troops are gradually being withdrawn from the country. The troop pullout was one of the points of agreement the Taliban and the United States reached in Doha in February of last year. In early July, the Pentagon said that the US has withdrawn over 95% of American military personnel and equipment from Afghanistan.

In late June, dozens of Afghan soldiers fled to Uzbekistan, escaping from the Taliban. However, the Uzbek authorities returned them to Afghanistan, refusing to accept.