UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top Afghan Peace Official Urges Stakeholders To Put Pressure On Taliban As Talks Resume

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 01:20 PM

Top Afghan Peace Official Urges Stakeholders to Put Pressure on Taliban as Talks Resume

The international community and countries of the region should use their influence to press Taliban for peace, Abdullah Abdullah, the chairman of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation, said as intra-Afghan talks resumed in Doha after a hiatus

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) The international community and countries of the region should use their influence to press Taliban for peace, Abdullah Abdullah, the chairman of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation, said as intra-Afghan talks resumed in Doha after a hiatus.

"We call on the international community and the countries of the region to put pressure on the countries that have influence over the Taliban, and to force the Taliban to seize the opportunity for peace," Abdullah told the council's meeting.

The official also welcomed the US administration's move to review the February 2020 agreement with the Taliban.

"We hope that the United States will take a decision based on the situation in Afghanistan. We welcome the recent decisions of NATO member states," he said.

Abdullah again condemned the rise in violence in the country, noting that it had also affected the negotiation process.

The Kabul-Taliban peace talks kicked off in Doha in September, but have since stalled. On Monday, the two delegations held a meeting after more than a month-long pause. The sides instructed working groups to continue their meetings to finalize the agenda of the negotiations, according to the Taliban.

Related Topics

Taliban NATO Afghanistan Doha United States February September 2020 Agreement

Recent Stories

Russia Records 11,823 COVID-19 Cases, 417 Deaths i ..

5 minutes ago

Kohat administration plans expo for ideas on devel ..

5 minutes ago

UNICEF condemns killing of four women in North Waz ..

5 minutes ago

Afghanistan begins Covid vaccine campaign amid sur ..

10 minutes ago

400 kg substandard meat seized in sargodha

10 minutes ago

Offer of re-polling in 20 polling stations manifes ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.