Top Afghan Security Adviser, US Envoy for Reconciliation Discuss Peace Process

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) Afghanistan's National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib and US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad met in Kabul on Tuesday for talks on the peace process and a ceasefire with the Taliban, Mohib's office said.

"The sides discussed efforts underway to reduce Taliban violence and reach a ceasefire. Discussions also covered efforts to effect regional and international consensus in support of peace in Afghanistan," it tweeted.

The National Security Council's Office said the two agreed to continue pushing for a political settlement in line with Kabul's and the United States' vision of a "sovereign, unified, democratic Afghanistan at peace with itself and the world.

This comes a day after Khalilzad traveled to Qatar's Doha, the seat of the Taliban's political bureau, for talks with the two negotiating teams. He insisted that Kabul and the insurgents must strive for an immediate reduction in violence, a ceasefire and a power-sharing deal.