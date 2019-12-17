UrduPoint.com
Top Afghan Security Official En Route To Iran For Security Consultations On Afghanistan

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 05:20 PM

Top Afghan Security Official En Route to Iran for Security Consultations on Afghanistan

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Afghan National Security (NSA) Advisor Hamdullah Mohib on Tuesday departed to the Iranian capital of Tehran to attend the second Regional Security Dialogue, which is focused on Afghanistan, the country's Security Council said in a statement.

"NSA @hmohib left for Tehran to participate at a Regional Security Dialogue. NSAs from Iran, India, China, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan & Russia will participate in the dialogue. In addition to delivering his speech, NSA is set to meet with his counterparts on the sideline of the event," the statement read.

The meeting is due to take place on Wednesday.

The first Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan was held last year in October. The national security advisers of Afghanistan, China, India, Iran and Russia gathered in Tehran to discuss the regional cooperation for confronting security threats stemming from the terrorism activeness in Afghanistan and the country's porous borders. This year, the number of participating countries has been extended and includes Central Asian countries immediately adjacent to Afghanistan.

