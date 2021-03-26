UrduPoint.com
Top Argentine Diplomat Says Mercosur Trade Bloc Needs To Stand Up To New Challenges

Fri 26th March 2021

Top Argentine Diplomat Says Mercosur Trade Bloc Needs to Stand Up to New Challenges

The South American trade bloc Mercosur needs to come together and expand the common production capacity in the face of new challenges, Argentine Foreign Minister Felipe Sola said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) The South American trade bloc Mercosur needs to come together and expand the common production capacity in the face of new challenges, Argentine Foreign Minister Felipe Sola said.

"The achievements that the bloc has made over the three decades of its existence do not mean there will be no challenges ahead.

That is why our strategy requires us to come up wit a coordinated policy on industrial development," he said in an article.

Leaders of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay marked the 30th anniversary of the bloc's founding on Friday. Presidents of Bolivia and Chile were also invited, while Venezuela was absent after its membership was suspended.

