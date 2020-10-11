Top Armenian, Azerbaijani Diplomats Confirm Commitment to Observe Karabakh Ceasefire

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Saturday held phone talks with his Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Jeyhun Bayramov, who confirmed their commitment to observe the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"During the talks, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to the ceasefire agreements in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, reached following the consultations of the foreign ministers of the three countries on October 9 in Moscow, and stressed the need for strict [ceasefire] observance," the ministry said in a statement.