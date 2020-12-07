UrduPoint.com
Top Armenian Diplomat Says Turkish Actions Prove Reluctance To Normalize Ties

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 11:53 PM

The Armenian foreign minister said Turkey's refusal to own up to mass killings of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire and its threats to use military force against the neighbor proved Ankara was not ready for a normalization

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) The Armenian foreign minister said Turkey's refusal to own up to mass killings of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire and its threats to use military force against the neighbor proved Ankara was not ready for a normalization.

Ara Aivazyan said his country had for decades expressed "a sincere desire to establish good, neighborly relations with our neighbor Turkey without preconditions," but the Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's justification of the genocide and threats to Armenia's territorial integrity "once again confirms Ankara's unpreparedness to normalize relations.

"

Aivazyan, who spoke at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, reiterated that, in his eyes, Turkey played a key role in fomenting aggression against the Armenian-majority Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Turkey and Armenia have no diplomatic relations. Turkey backs Armenia's rival Azerbaijan and closed its borders to Armenians after the two former Soviet republics clashed over disputed Karabakh in the early 1990s. It stepped up rhetoric against Armenia after the Karabakh conflict flared up again in September.

