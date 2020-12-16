Top Armenian Diplomat to Attend Yerevan-EU Partnership Council Session in Belgium on Thu

Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian will pay a working visit to Brussels to participate in the upcoming third session of the Armenia-EU Partnership Council, his ministry said on Wednesday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian will pay a working visit to Brussels to participate in the upcoming third session of the Armenia-EU Partnership Council, his ministry said on Wednesday.

"On December 17, the third session of the Armenia-EU Partnership Council will be held in Brussels, chaired by the Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian and High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Joseph Borrell," the ministry said in a statement.

As part of the visit, the top diplomat will hold meetings with a number of partners, the statement added.