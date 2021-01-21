Top Armenian, French Diplomats Discuss Post-War Situation in Nagorno-Karabakh - Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian has held talks with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian to discuss the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh after the November ceasefire agreement, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian had a telephone conversation with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. The top diplomats touched on the post-war situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, regional security and peace issues," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministers agreed on the need to solve the humanitarian crisis in the region, caused by hostilities, stressing the importance of the involvement of international organizations in the peace process.

The diplomats also noted that one of the key goals of the crisis regulation was to preserve cultural and historical heritage in Nagorno-Karabakh. Besides, they discussed the resumption of peace process within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group, jointly co-chaired by Russia, France, and the United States.

The ministers also spoke about several other international issues and bilateral relations, the statement read.

Hostilities resumed in Nagorno-Karabakh in late September 2020 as part of the decades-long conflict. Baku and Yerevan made several attempts to reach a truce before a ceasefire deal was struck on November 10 under the mediation of Moscow.