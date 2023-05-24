UrduPoint.com

Top Atomic Officials Of Russia, China Discuss Prospects For Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2023 | 09:13 PM

Top Atomic Officials of Russia, China Discuss Prospects for Cooperation

Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said on Wednesday that its head, Alexey Likhachev, met with China Atomic Energy Authority chief Zhang Kejian in Beijing to discuss current joint nuclear projects and prospects for further bilateral cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said on Wednesday that its head, Alexey Likhachev, met with China Atomic Energy Authority chief Zhang Kejian in Beijing to discuss current joint nuclear projects and prospects for further bilateral cooperation.

"The main current and long-term agenda of cooperation between Russia and China in the area of peaceful atomic energy use was discussed. In particular, the parties compared approaches to solving problems arising from the Comprehensive Long-Term Cooperation Program in the area of fast reactors and nuclear fuel cycle closure," the corporation said in a statement.

Likhachev and Zhang also agreed to hold the next meeting of the Russian-Chinese Subcommission on Nuclear Issues that will be organized by Moscow, the statement read.

On March 21, as part of the state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Moscow, the two countries signed a comprehensive program of long-term cooperation in the field of fast neutron reactors and closed nuclear fuel cycle by 2024. The document covers several key areas, including expanding cooperation in current projects, as well as implementing new projects related to fast neutron reactors, production of uranium-plutonium fuel, and spent nuclear fuel management.

