MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2020) Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne has called for a global investigation into the cause of the coronavirus pandemic and China's response during the early stages of the outbreak in Wuhan.

"It will need parties, countries to come to the table with a willingness to be transparent and to engage in that process and to ensure that we have a review mechanism in which the international community can have faith," Payne said live on the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

The foreign minister added that she did not believe the investigation should be led by the World Health Organization (WHO).

"The issues around the coronavirus are issues for independent review, and I think that it is important that we do that. In fact, Australia will absolutely insist on that," Payne noted, adding that "we would expect and trust that China would cooperate."

When asked by the ABC anchor whether she trusted China, the diplomat said that she trusted "China in terms of the work that we need to do together.

China has come under fire for allowing the COVID-19 pandemic to get out of control by allegedly hiding the outbreak and underreporting data on those infected. US President Donald Trump has said the WHO's reliance on this data has caused a 20-fold increase in COVID-19 cases worldwide, and suspended funding for a period of 60 to 90 days pending completion of an investigation into WHO's and China's actions during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beijing has repeatedly denied any cover-up of the scale of the epidemic.

WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, the number of people who have been infected with the novel coronavirus worldwide exceeds 2.3 million and more than 161,000 have succumbed to the deadly virus or related health complications, according to Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.