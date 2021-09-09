UrduPoint.com

Top Australian Scientists To Tackle Drought Under New Missions

Thu 09th September 2021 | 02:12 PM

Australia's national science agency has announced more than 100 million Australian dollars in funding for projects aimed at boosting the agriculture and food sectors

CANBERRA, Sept. 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :-- Australia's national science agency has announced more than 100 million Australian Dollars in funding for projects aimed at boosting the agriculture and food sectors.

The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO) on Thursday announced three new major research missions that will seek to tackle drought, increase food exports and boost protein production.

The projects will receive a combined 150 million Australian dollars (110.4 million U.S. dollars) in funding over the next five years, with 79 million AUD (58.1 million dollars) coming from the CSIRO and 71 million AUD (52.

3 million dollars) from governments and industry.

Larry Marshall, the chief executive of the CSIRO, said the missions could generate an additional 20 billion AUD (14.7 billion dollars) in annual revenue for the agriculture sector by 2030.

"For over a century, CSIRO has been working with farmers and governments to improve life on this great land - but today we're bringing all of our newest science and technology, from Artificial Intelligence to genetics and smart materials, to bear on overcoming our oldest national challenge - drought," he said in a media release.

