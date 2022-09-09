UrduPoint.com

Top Austrian Diplomat Considers Idea Of Total Visa Ban For Russians To Be Mistake

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2022 | 12:40 PM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) Russia remains a part of the European culture and the idea of introducing a total ban on the issuance of visas to Russians is a mistake, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Friday.

"It is important ...

to follow a sense of proportion and not go too far. It would be a complete stop of entry for all 144 million Russians," Schallenberg said in an interview with the Wiener Zeitung newspaper.

Austria with its history is well acquainted with Russian realities, the minister said, adding that "the geography does not change, Russia remains part of the history and European culture."

