Top Austrian Diplomat Says Moscow Not Interested in Dialogue With EU

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg on Saturday said that the EU wanted a better dialogue with Moscow, but the latter is not interested in it.

According to the minister, the current EU-Russia relations are "tense and burdened."

"The EU wants dialogue, it wants channels of dialogue," Schallenberg told the Austrian broadcaster O1, responding in the negative when asked if Russia was interested.

Climate and energy are among the areas in which Moscow and Brussels "want and need to cooperate," the minister said, voicing hope that the "tone would change soon."

Relations between Moscow and Brussels will be on the agenda of the upcoming European Council summit, scheduled to be held on May 24-25.

An EU source told Sputnik that the bloc's leaders will instruct EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to prepare a report on the strategy of relations with Moscow. Besides, some EU nations might propose to expand sanctions against Russia at the meeting, the source added.

The dialogue between Moscow and Brussels has recently deteriorated over several issues, such as the prosecution of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the ongoing crisis in eastern Ukraine, which broke in 2014, and the Moscow-Prague diplomatic row over the 2014 Vrbetice depot blasts. Moscow, on its part, has consistently stated readiness for dialogue, but warned that it would not tolerate any meddling in its sovereign affairs.

