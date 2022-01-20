UrduPoint.com

Top Austrian Diplomat Says Will Visit Kiev, Contact Line In Donbas In Early February

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2022 | 02:06 PM

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Thursday that he would visit Kiev and the line of contact in Donbas in early February together with his Czech and Slovak counterparts

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Thursday that he would visit Kiev and the line of contact in Donbas in early February together with his Czech and Slovak counterparts.

"In early February, together with my Czech and Slovak colleagues, within the framework of the Austerlitz format (loose cooperation between the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Austria), I will go to Kiev and Donbas, to the line of contact in the east � as a clear Central European signal of support, solidarity with the inviolability of the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine," Schallenberg told lawmakers.

