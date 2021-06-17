Top Azerbaijani Diplomat Leaves for Turkey to Partake in Antalya Diplomacy Forum - Baku

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is on his way to Turkey for a working visit to attend the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF), the ministry announced on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, a diplomatic source told Sputnik that the minister would pay a visit to Turkey to partake in the ADF, which would last from June 18-20. The forum will be presided over by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the source added.

"Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has left for the Republic of Turkey to attend the Antalya Diplomatic Forum. In the framework of the visit Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will deliver a speech at the Antalya Diplomatic Forum," the ministry said in a statement.

The minister is also set to hold a range of bilateral meetings with Turkish officials, as well as foreign representatives attending the forum, the statement added.

The forum is a platform which brings together global and regional actors ” political leaders, diplomats, thinkers, business representatives and academics ” from all around the world to exchange ideas and address international challenges. The event was initially set to take place from March 27-29, 2020, but was postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.