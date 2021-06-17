UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top Azerbaijani Diplomat Leaves For Turkey To Partake In Antalya Diplomacy Forum - Baku

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

Top Azerbaijani Diplomat Leaves for Turkey to Partake in Antalya Diplomacy Forum - Baku

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is on his way to Turkey for a working visit to attend the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF), the ministry announced on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, a diplomatic source told Sputnik that the minister would pay a visit to Turkey to partake in the ADF, which would last from June 18-20. The forum will be presided over by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the source added.

"Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has left for the Republic of Turkey to attend the Antalya Diplomatic Forum. In the framework of the visit Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will deliver a speech at the Antalya Diplomatic Forum," the ministry said in a statement.

The minister is also set to hold a range of bilateral meetings with Turkish officials, as well as foreign representatives attending the forum, the statement added.

The forum is a platform which brings together global and regional actors ” political leaders, diplomats, thinkers, business representatives and academics ” from all around the world to exchange ideas and address international challenges. The event was initially set to take place from March 27-29, 2020, but was postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

World Exchange Business Turkey Visit Antalya Tayyip Erdogan March June 2020 Event All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah selected as Guest of Honour at Bologna Chi ..

14 minutes ago

TBHF to convene founders of refugee-focused NGOs p ..

15 minutes ago

China launches first crew to live in core module o ..

15 minutes ago

Federal Urdu University displays name of successfu ..

11 minutes ago

Thailand administers over 7 mln doses of COVID-19 ..

11 minutes ago

Level one course for athletics' coaches from Satur ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.