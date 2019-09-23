Top Azerbaijani Diplomat Meets With US, Russian, French OSCE Panel Co-Chairs in New York

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Russian, US and French co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group in New York on Sunday for talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Russian, US and French co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group in New York on Sunday for talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"Happening Now: The meeting between Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov & OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Stephane Visconti (France) and Andrew Schofer (USA) has started in New York," the Azerbaijani ministry's spokeswoman, Leyla Abdullayeva, tweeted.

The Minsk Group was set up in 1992 to spearhead the OSCE's efforts to find a peaceful solution to the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the predominantly-Armenian Nagorno-Karabakh region, which split from Azerbaijan more than three decades ago.