Top Bahraini Security Chiefs, Mossad Head Discuss Peace Deal - State-Run Bahraini Media

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Senior Bahraini security officials have held talks with the head of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency, Yossi Cohen, on the implementation of the peace accord concluded in mid-September, according to the state-run Bahrain News Agency (BNA).

At the meeting, Bahrain was represented by Adel bin Khalifa Al-Fadhel, the head of the National Intelligence Agency, and Strategic Security Bureau Chairman Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al Khalifa.

The parties have discussed issues of mutual interest and highlighted the importance of the agreement to normalize bilateral ties, BNA reported late on Thursday.

The sides reiterated that the accord would contribute to promoting stability and peace in the Middle East, and to enhancing cooperation prospects between the two countries.

On September 15, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain officially reconciled with Israel by signing US-brokered landmark peace agreements during a ceremony at the White House. The two Persian Gulf states have become the third and fourth Arab countries, respectively, after Egypt and Jordan, to recognize Israel.

Palestinian factions that strongly opposed these agreements announced the formation of a united national leadership of popular resistance in response to the steps of the Arab neighbors and Israel and said that September 15 will be seen as the day of people's wrath.