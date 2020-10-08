UrduPoint.com
Top Bangladeshi Diplomat Says Russia Has Potential To Help Rohingya Crisis Resolution

Russia, as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, has the potential to play a major role in helping to resolve the ongoing Rohingya crisis and aid the return of roughly one million refugees to Myanmar, the Bangladeshi foreign minister, A. K. Abdul Momen, told Sputnik in an interview

According to the UN Refugee Agency, roughly one million Rohingya refugees are currently in Bangladesh, and as many as 742,000 took the decision to flee the widespread violence in Myanmar's Rakhine State between August 2017 and June 2019.

"As a permanent member of the Security Council, Russia can contribute positively to change the situation and reach a sustainable solution to the Rohingya crisis. It also maintains close ties with both Bangladesh and Myanmar and can play a very crucial role in resolving the crisis," Momen said.

Armed clashes between government forces and the Arakan Army - Buddhist rebels who operate in Rakhine - continue to rage on, hindering the return of Rohingya refugees.

However, Russia may be able to play a crucial role in facilitating the creation of conditions in Rakhine State that will allow the Rohingya to be repatriated, the foreign minister said.

"Russia is in a unique position to convince Myanmar to create a conducive environment in Rakhine for the return of displaced Rohingya from Bangladesh. Russia can also extend assistance to Myanmar in this direction," the foreign minister said.

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina told the United Nations General Assembly in late September that the international community must do more to support the Rohingya people, a Muslim minority in Myanmar.

