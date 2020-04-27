Top Bavarian Court Calls Forced Closure of Larger Stores Unconstitutional

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) The top administrative court in the German state of Bavaria ruled on Monday that allowing small stores to reopen while keeping larger ones shut broke the equality principle of the constitution.

The Federal government instructed the 16 states to reopen retail stores that are smaller than 800 square meters (8,600 square feet) as well as car and bike dealerships and bookstores irrespective of their size starting April 27. The cabinet and regional authorities will decide on Wednesday whether to unlock bigger parts of the economy starting May 4.

"Given the pandemic and the short duration of the restrictions.

.. the High Administrative Court of Bavaria has exceptionally decided not to void them but confirms that they are in breach of Article 3 Paragraph 1 of the Basic Law," the press release reads.

The ruling was in response to a complaint by a retailer who owns large stores in Bavaria, Berlin and Hamburg. The plaintiff argued that the restrictions presented an existential threat to their business.

Bavarian governor Markus Soeder said his administration saw no reason to change the safety regulations for businesses this week but would take the judgment into account when deciding the next steps in the state's plan to fight coronavirus.