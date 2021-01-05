UrduPoint.com
Top Belarusian Prosecutor Vows To Bring Foreign-Based Protest Organizers To Justice

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 12:50 AM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) Belarus' Prosecutor General Andrei Shved announced on Monday that he would take legal action against the country's self-proclaimed government-in-exile that organized mass protests from aboard.

"When the center gives the orders to kill, set on fire or blow something up the criminal accountability must be extended not only to those who acted on them but also to those who gave those orders from abroad," he said in an interview with a state television channel, Belarus 1.

The Eastern European nation was swept by thousands-strong protests after its incumbent president, Alexander Lukashenko, won a sixth term with over 80 percent of the vote in August. Lukashenko's main rival fled abroad and set up what the opposition called a transitional government.

