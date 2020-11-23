UrduPoint.com
Top Belgian Diplomat Returns To Work After Recovering From COVID-19

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 04:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes on Monday announced that she has fully recovered from the coronavirus disease and resumed her duties.

"This Monday, I went back to work. These last few weeks have been testing, although I could still count on your many expressions of affection. Thank you. I leave this ordeal behind and focus on the challenges that lie ahead," Wilmes tweeted.

The minister got infected with the COVID-19 disease and spent a week in intensive care in late October.

Belgium remains among the European and world's countries most affected by the pandemic in terms of the death toll per 100,000 population. The country in currently under a nationwide curfew from midnight until 5 a.m. local time (04:00 GMT). Although the health authorities have reported a decline in daily numbers of virus infections over the past weeks, they nonetheless call on the citizens to remain vigilant and follow the health guidelines.

As of Monday, Belgium has confirmed 558,779 coronavirus cases with the death toll at 15,618.

