Top Biden Adviser on Russia Departing White House National Security Council - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) President Joe Biden's top adviser on issues related to Russia, Eric Green, is departing from his role on the White House National Security Council (NSC), Bloomberg reported, citing National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

Green is leaving his role as special assistant to the president and NSC senior director for Russia and Central Asia to retire after three decades in the foreign service, the report said on Wednesday.

Green has been absolutely central to the Biden administration's efforts in leading the charge to support Ukraine and hold Russia accountable and his insights and actions have proven pivotal time and again, the report quoted Sullivan as saying in the statement.

Green coordinated US policy on Russia and Central Asia with the NSC leadership and other entities across the government and played a central role in crafting the Biden administration's response to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the report said.

His departure was delayed once at the request of the White House, the report added.

Green is retiring as the Biden administration, NATO and others continue to impose sanctions and other measures against Russia in an effort to support the regime in Kiev.