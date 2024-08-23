Open Menu

Top Biden Advisor Sullivan To Visit China Next Week: White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2024 | 07:16 PM

Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden's national security advisor, will visit China next week in a new bid to manage tensions months before US elections, the White House said Friday

Sullivan will travel to Beijing from August 27 to 29 in the first visit by a US national security advisor to China since 2016, although other senior officials including Secretary of State Antony Blinken have visited over the past two years.

A senior administration official told reporters that the Biden administration's engagement with China did not indicate any softening of approach and that it continued to believe that "this is an intensely competitive relationship."

"We are committed to making the investments, strengthening our alliances, and taking the common step on tech and national security that we need to take," she said.

