Top Biden Advisor Sullivan To Visit China Next Week: White House
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2024 | 07:16 PM
Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden's national security advisor, will visit China next week in a new bid to manage tensions months before US elections, the White House said Friday
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden's national security advisor, will visit China next week in a new bid to manage tensions months before US elections, the White House said Friday.
Sullivan will travel to Beijing from August 27 to 29 in the first visit by a US national security advisor to China since 2016, although other senior officials including Secretary of State Antony Blinken have visited over the past two years.
A senior administration official told reporters that the Biden administration's engagement with China did not indicate any softening of approach and that it continued to believe that "this is an intensely competitive relationship."
"We are committed to making the investments, strengthening our alliances, and taking the common step on tech and national security that we need to take," she said.
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From World
-
Football: French Ligue 1 result2 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results2 hours ago
-
Van Aert claims second Vuelta stage win2 hours ago
-
Macron kicks off tense talks on new French government2 hours ago
-
Drought-hit Zambia to extend power cuts to 17 hours a day3 hours ago
-
UK tycoon's daughter is seventh, final victim of Sicily yacht sinking3 hours ago
-
Estevao gets first Brazil call-up at 173 hours ago
-
NATO base in Germany briefly raises security level after 'potential threat'3 hours ago
-
England leave Sri Lanka struggling after Smith hundred heroics3 hours ago
-
Russell tops practice at Dutch Grand Prix3 hours ago
-
England in command against Sri Lanka as Mathews falls in first Test3 hours ago
-
England in command of first Test against Sri Lanka as Mathews falls3 hours ago