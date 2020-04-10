Top Brazilian Court Bars Defiant Bolsonaro From Easing Coronavirus Restrictions

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Brazil's Supreme Court has ruled to bar President Jair Bolsonaro from loosening measures taken by state authorities in a bid to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.

Bolsonaro has been criticized at home for ignoring the World Health Organization's advice to limit public life. He has proposed a plan to get the nation back to work after mayors and governors unilaterally imposed quarantines.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes on Wednesday partly granted a motion by the Brazilian bar association to prevent Bolsonaro from lifting quarantine and other social distancing guidelines adopted by regional and municipal authorities.

He added that the judiciary cannot force the president to adopt any extra measures. Brazil is the worst affected country in Latin America, with over 16,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 800 virus-related deaths.