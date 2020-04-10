UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top Brazilian Court Bars Defiant Bolsonaro From Easing Coronavirus Restrictions

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 01:00 AM

Top Brazilian Court Bars Defiant Bolsonaro From Easing Coronavirus Restrictions

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Brazil's Supreme Court has ruled to bar President Jair Bolsonaro from loosening measures taken by state authorities in a bid to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.

Bolsonaro has been criticized at home for ignoring the World Health Organization's advice to limit public life. He has proposed a plan to get the nation back to work after mayors and governors unilaterally imposed quarantines.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes on Wednesday partly granted a motion by the Brazilian bar association to prevent Bolsonaro from lifting quarantine and other social distancing guidelines adopted by regional and municipal authorities.

He added that the judiciary cannot force the president to adopt any extra measures. Brazil is the worst affected country in Latin America, with over 16,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 800 virus-related deaths.

Related Topics

Supreme Court World Brazil From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Flydubai operates 23 repatriation flights

48 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Costa Rican President discuss r ..

1 hour ago

European Countries Need Joint Efforts to Revive Ec ..

36 minutes ago

UAE exceeds average growth in medical research in ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Finance concludes its participation in ..

2 hours ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Armenia May Quadruple ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.