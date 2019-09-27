UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top BRICS Diplomats Discuss Preparations For November Summit At UNGA Meeting - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 01:40 AM

Top BRICS Diplomats Discuss Preparations for November Summit at UNGA Meeting - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Foreign ministers of BRICS nations held a meeting on the UN General Assembly sidelines on Thursday to discuss preparations for the upcoming summit in Brasilia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the sides exchanged views on a wide range of pressing international issues, including those on the agenda of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly. The ministers also discussed peace and security issues, global economic stability and sustainable development.

"[The sides] confirmed their intention to step up coordination in the BRICS format on international platforms, based on the commitment of the members of the association to the principles of multilateralism and the goals of forming a more just world order with the central role of the United Nations and reliance on international law," the ministry said.

The ministers also discussed "cooperation within BRICS, including in the context of preparations for the next 11th summit of the association on November 13-14 in Brasilia."

In addition, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov informed his counterparts about the plans of the Russian presidency of BRICS in 2020.

Following the meeting, the ministers of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa approved a joint communique.

Related Topics

Assembly India World United Nations Russia China Brasilia Brazil South Africa November 2020

Recent Stories

Jiu-Jitsu Tolerance Championship opens in Al Ain

57 minutes ago

Al Zeyoudi wraps up successful participation in UN ..

1 hour ago

UAE re-affirms satisfaction with formation of new ..

1 hour ago

UAE signs visa waiver agreement with Republic of K ..

2 hours ago

Chemical plant fire in northern France threatens S ..

1 hour ago

AlMansoori starts experiments involving UAE school ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.