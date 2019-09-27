Top BRICS Diplomats Discuss Preparations for November Summit at UNGA Meeting - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Foreign ministers of BRICS nations held a meeting on the UN General Assembly sidelines on Thursday to discuss preparations for the upcoming summit in Brasilia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the sides exchanged views on a wide range of pressing international issues, including those on the agenda of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly. The ministers also discussed peace and security issues, global economic stability and sustainable development.

"[The sides] confirmed their intention to step up coordination in the BRICS format on international platforms, based on the commitment of the members of the association to the principles of multilateralism and the goals of forming a more just world order with the central role of the United Nations and reliance on international law," the ministry said.

The ministers also discussed "cooperation within BRICS, including in the context of preparations for the next 11th summit of the association on November 13-14 in Brasilia."

In addition, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov informed his counterparts about the plans of the Russian presidency of BRICS in 2020.

Following the meeting, the ministers of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa approved a joint communique.