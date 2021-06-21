UrduPoint.com
Top British Diplomat Lands In Vietnam After UK Announces Asia-Pacific Tilt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 07:59 PM

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab arrived in Vietnam on Monday, the first stop of his three-nation Southeast Asia trip, which is meant to boost the United Kingdom's presence in the region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab arrived in Vietnam on Monday, the first stop of his three-nation Southeast Asia trip, which is meant to boost the United Kingdom's presence in the region.

"Just landed in #Vietnam at the start of a visit to South-East Asia visit to discuss the UK's Indo-Pacific tilt. Looking forward to discussing trade, security and tackling challenges such as climate change, COVID-19 & serious organised crime," he tweeted.

Raab is expected to meet with Vietnamese officials and attend an event of the ASEAN regional bloc on Tuesday.

He will travel to Cambodia on Wednesday and wrap up the four-day tour with a trip to Singapore on Thursday.

The UK government presented a review of security, defense, development and foreign policy in March, which recommended focusing on the Indo-Pacific region, home to at least 1.7 million British citizens. The United Kingdom has been building bridges with like-minded countries since it quit the European Union.

