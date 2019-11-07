UrduPoint.com
Top Burundi Diplomat Says Russian Investment In Agriculture, Energy Would Help Growth

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Ezechiel Nibigira, the foreign minister of Burundi, told Sputnik in an interview that his country would welcome Russian investments in agriculture, mining, energy and transport industries, stressing that it would "help very much" the development of Burundi's economy.

"The first thing we are focusing on is agriculture. We want to develop our agriculture and we want to push it from the subsistence agriculture to business agriculture. If Russian investors come and invest in this sector it will help very much," the minister stressed.

According to Nibigira, energy and mining sectors, as well as transport and education spheres are also very important for the country's economy and could be pushed forward by Russian investments.

"We are working very hard on energy. We want to start exploiting our mineral resources in Burundi, we need a lot of energy.

If we can get partners who can come and develop energy sector in Burundi we will be glad to receive them. Mining sector is very important, Russian investors are most welcomed in Burundi. The transport sector, the education sector. We believe, if Russian investors can come and work in these areas they can get something to do in Burundi," he pointed out.

The foreign minister also noted that there were several Russian companies, especially in energy sector, that were already working in Burundi. Nibigira assured that the situation with security in the country was stable enough for foreign investors not to worrying about safety of their investments.

The foreign minister spoke on the heels of the first Russia-Africa summit, which saw dozens of African leaders converge on the Russian resort city of Sochi for days of talks last month.

