UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top Canadian Diplomat Suspicious About Human Error Behind Ukrainian Boeing Crash In Tehran

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 11:00 AM

Top Canadian Diplomat Suspicious About Human Error Behind Ukrainian Boeing Crash in Tehran

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne has said that he does not believe that the deadly downing of the flight PS752 in Tehran earlier this year was caused by a human error.

On January 8, a Boeing 737 operated by Ukraine International Airlines crashed soon after departing from an airport in Tehran. Citizens of Iran, Canada, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Germany, Sweden, and the United Kingdom were among the 176 passengers and crew who died. Iran later revealed that its military had shot the plane down by accident, laying the blame on a human error.

In October, Canada announced it would have its own forensic team to examine the evidence of the crash.

"No, I don't [believe Iran's claims] ... we saw missiles being fired at the airline, and that, for me, raised all sorts of questions," Champagne said in an interview with the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

The minister added that Canada will continue looking into the incident and study all statements by Tehran on the issue to identify those responsible.

Earlier in the month, the Iranian military promised to prosecute those responsible for the crash before the one-year anniversary.

Related Topics

Accident Afghanistan Ukraine Iran Canada Died Germany Tehran United Kingdom Sweden January October All From Airport

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 16 December 2020

46 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Brand Dubai activates Jumeira’s brand identity c ..

10 hours ago

Manarat Al Saadiyat hosts CONTACT HIGH: A visual h ..

10 hours ago

30 startup social ventures launched through Ma’a ..

11 hours ago

Fed joins world central banks fighting climate cha ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.