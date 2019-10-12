UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top Candidate's Running Mate In Afghan Poll Claims Fraud

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 03:21 PM

Top candidate's running mate in Afghan poll claims fraud

Afghanistan's election commission is orchestrating "systematic fraud" following presidential polls last month, a top candidate's running mate alleged Saturday, an accusation likely to inflame political tensions following the key vote

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Afghanistan's election commission is orchestrating "systematic fraud" following presidential polls last month, a top candidate's running mate alleged Saturday, an accusation likely to inflame political tensions following the key vote.

The claims by Asadullah Saadati, a running mate for Afghanistan's Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, come as the country is in the midst of an uneasy waiting period after the September 28 election.

Election officials have called on candidates to show restraint and wait for the announcement of preliminary results in a bid to avoid a repeat of the disastrous election of 2014 which was marred by duelling claims of victory and fraud by Abdullah and his top rival Ashraf Ghani, who went on to win the presidency.

"Circles within the election commission and the palace are jointly organising systematic fraud," Saadati told a news conference, without giving evidence.

"The result sheets that are being counted are fraudulent and their entries must stop.

" Voting this year is supposed to be more secure than ever, with each voter verified through biometric machines to ensure no one can cast multiple ballots.

Saadati claimed the Independent Election Commission (IEC) was counting "fraudulent" and non-biometric votes.

The IEC has repeatedly said it would not count votes unless they had been verified biometrically.

On September 30, just two days after the election and before all votes had even arrived in Kabul for counting, Abdullah claimed victory in a move that international and local observers panned as premature.

Preliminary results are not due until October 19 but officials have already said that date will likely be pushed back by a few days.

The IEC has said about 2.7 million of Afghanistan's 9.6 million registered voters -- a record low turnout -- cast a ballot, but not all of those votes have been verified.

Related Topics

Election Afghanistan Kabul Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote September October Ashraf Ghani All Top Million

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Equatorial Guinea on Inde ..

23 minutes ago

WAM strengthens media cooperation with Spanish new ..

38 minutes ago

Faakhir Mehmood appeals for joining national cause ..

1 minute ago

SE Gepco holds open kutchery in Sialkot

1 minute ago

Turkey Neutralizes 415 'Terrorists' in Northern Sy ..

1 minute ago

UAE leaders congratulate Spanish King on National ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.